Georgia, Alabama law enforcement launches Hands Across the Border campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia and Alabama are teaming up for a multi-statewide campaign just in time for Labor Day.
Both law enforcement agencies kicked off the 28th annual Hands Across the Border campaign in West Point.
During Labor Day weekend, you can expect to see an increased number of officers and troopers on the roadway.
They will be looking for impaired and distracted drivers, as well as motorists who are in violation of any of the other rules of the road.
“It’s a big community and we need to be together on this so if something happens on one side of the state line, the other side of the state line knows what’s going on also,” said one law enforcement official.
The campaign is active now and continues until midnight on Monday, Sept. 2.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.