Heading out for Labor Day? Here’s some travel safety tips.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Labor Day weekend is a big time for vacations and beach-goers. It’s also a jam-packed weekend for drivers.
With more cars than normal out on the roads, people celebrating the holiday, it’s important to keep safety a priority.
If you’re out on the road, it’s important to eliminate distractions, like phones, and stay focused on the road.
Whether you’re zipping around town or cruising down an interstate this holiday weekend it’s important to stay alert.
While on the roads, there are a few things motorists and passengers should keep in mind.
AAA Representative Montrae Waiters said, “make sure they buckle up, avoid speeding, distractions, and driving impaired. You know with great numbers of drivers expected to be on the roadways it’s crucial for motorists to make safe and responsible decisions you know when getting behind the wheel.”
But even if you aren’t driving your own vehicle, you may not be able to escape the travel rush. Travel services, like Groome, also experience an uptick in passengers and congestion during this time of year.
“What they notice more is extra passengers in the vans," Justin Peets from Groome said, "but also more congestion on the roads... it feels a solid 10 or 15 percent extra on holiday weekends.”
One question in many travelers minds right now is how Hurricane Dorian is going to impact their Labor Day plans.
“Hurricane Dorian," Lisa Martin said, "you don’t know where she’s going. So I think people who made plans to travel decided they’d just stay out of the path because we don’t know what the path is.”
With many people from our area traveling to Panama City Beach for the long weekend, Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade has made the distinction that the Gulf Coast is not expected to see impacts from Dorian until later next week, if they see impacts at all.
If you’re hitting the roads this weekend, please keep in mind those safety tips, so you can arrive alive.
