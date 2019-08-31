People around the Chattahoochee Valley preparing for busy Labor Day Holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Labor Day weekend is here, and people are hitting the roads and preparing for their backyard cookouts and as people prepare this is a busy time for most gas stations and grocery stores.
Gas station and convenient store owners say sales go up this time of year and people are doing some last-minute shopping to make sure they have everything they need to cookout.
Labor Day is the last main summer holiday, a time to get that last-minute beach or lake trip in.
It’s also a time to have a reason to have a good 'ole family BBQ.
“I’m actually going to Publix on Schomburg Rd. They offer great service there and I’m going to be getting all my meat and all my groceries. I got all my family and friends coming together, we are going to have a great cookout, a good time,” said shopper Michael Leininger.
The pumps are busy, and sales are up for some business and gas station owners.
They say this is the time of year they see a lot of customers.
According to USA Today, about 17 million people are expected to travel by plane and 35 million drivers are expected to be on the roads.
“A lot of people are going to the beach. I’ve seen a lot of people going to Destin, Florida and all that. Gas sales have been going up lately, a lot of people are traveling,” said Kit Patel at the Chevron on Moon Rd.
With so many people on the roads this weekend, some are actually staying off the roads.
“That’s why [you should] buckle up. Don’t drink and drive. Be smart, because there is a lot of crazy drivers out there, so just pay attention and be respectful of other individuals,” said Leininger.
