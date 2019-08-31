Phenix City Schools overcrowding; superintendent pushing for new school building

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Superintendent Randy Wilkes says with a new school year comes new challenges, not only for students and teachers, but for the Board of Education.
The Phenix City School District says they are having to make accommodations after reports of overcrowding, less than a month after the beginning of the school year.
“It’s crowded now, and it’ll certainly be more crowded in the future,” says Superintendent Randy Wilkes.
Wilkes says it has gotten to the point where they may have to build a separate building to accommodate the influx of students.
“We expected some growth, 30 or 40 students a year is the pace that we’ve been on, but 250 students is certainly unexpected.”
At the end of last year, the district had 6,961 students and now they are at approximately 7,251.
“This is like adding a new school, if you will,” says Wilkes.
They say schools like Central High School and the Central Freshman Academy, although they share a campus, now have overcrowded classrooms. Now the school district is wanting to build a new building to accommodate.
“We’ve set aside 1.5 to 1.8 million dollars for this new venture,” says Wilkes.
They are calling it the Career Technical Education Annex. The idea is to build a new building with 18 additional classrooms and move an entire high school department. Now they are focusing on personnel.
“We’re trying to keep up with everything from custodial duties to accommodate the additional students. A lot of our classrooms are at 28 to 30 students,” explained Wilkes.
He says new classrooms would help solve the problem, but they still need teachers as they work to try to break down those classrooms through this proposition.
“We’re in need of elementary teachers, social sciences and some places we’re just maintaining.”
The proposal still has to go before Phenix City’s City Council before the end of the calendar year. If the council gives them the green light, then the district will move forward to breaking ground for the new building by the end of the year.
