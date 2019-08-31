Second suspect in Custom Jewelers armed robbery arrested in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested the second suspect in an armed robbery at Custom Jewelers.
Quintrell Martin was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama, by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Phenix City Police Department Investigators Friday.
Warrants for the arrest of both men were obtained on Aug. 19 for first degree robbery.
Calhoun was arrested at his Millbrook, Ala. home by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on Aug. 22
Martin will be returned to Phenix City and detained on charges pending his preliminary hearing.
