Second suspect in Custom Jewelers armed robbery arrested in Birmingham

Second suspect in Custom Jewelers armed robbery arrested in Birmingham
Quintrell Thomas Martin (Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
By Raven Poole | August 30, 2019 at 8:24 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 8:24 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested the second suspect in an armed robbery at Custom Jewelers.

Quintrell Martin was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama, by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Phenix City Police Department Investigators Friday.

On Aug. 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m., two suspects, later identified as 38-year-old Willie Calhoun and 40-year-old Quintrell Martin, entered the Hwy. 280 store with masks and firearms.

Warrants for the arrest of both men were obtained on Aug. 19 for first degree robbery.

Calhoun was arrested at his Millbrook, Ala. home by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on Aug. 22

Martin will be returned to Phenix City and detained on charges pending his preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.