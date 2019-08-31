Sports Overtime: Week 2

(WTVM) - Sports Overtime is back for another week of scores, highlights and more from high schools across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Paul Stockman have local football coverage every Friday night during the high school football season.
The Week 2 games Sports Leader 9 is covering include:
- Carver (44) at Spencer (7)
- Americus-Sumter (26) at Dougherty (12)
- Northside (26) at Shaw (47)
- Ridgeland (24) at Troup (65)
- Chattahoochee County (8) at Marion County (41)
- Calhoun County (6) at Schley County (48)
- Crawford County (19) at St. Anne-Pacelli (20)
- Hardaway (52) at Kendrick (28)
- Auburn (13) at Opelika (21)
- Valley (6) at Smiths Station (16)
- Beauregard (19) at Eufaula (63)
- Russell County (6) at Carroll (14)
- LaFayette (0) at Lanett (17)
- Lakeside (0) at Glenwood (35)
- Lee-Scott (42) at Fort Dale (24)
- Harris County (48) at Westside-Macon (37)
- Stewart County (56) at Glascock County (60)
- Calvary Christian (47) at Unity Prep (6)
- Heritage-Newnan (41) at Flint River (0)
- Ellwood Christian (0) at Beulah (56)
- Pike Road (48) at Loachapoka (7)
