Target and Walmart are offering deals for recycled car seats
August 31, 2019 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 10:48 AM

(CNN) - September is National Baby Safety month, and Target and Walmart are offering deals to encourage people to recycle old car seats.

Participating Walmart stores are offering a $30 Walmart gift card if you bring in your child's outgrown car seat.

The promotion runs Sept. 16 to 30.

If you recycle your kid's car seat at Target, you get a 20 percent discount coupon for a new seat, stroller or select baby gear.

Target’s promotion runs from the Sept. 3 to 13.

