Dorian Remains A Category 4

Overall, your Labor Day weekend is looking good, with typical weather for this time of the year around the Valley! Pop up spotty storms can be expected Saturday & Sunday afternoon, but shouldn't be that big of a deal. Expect highs in the 90s & lows in the 70s. By Monday, our weather will begin being influence by Dorian, which will be off to our southeast. Generally, when a major hurricane is passing to your east, there's lots of sinking air, which means just a few clouds, hot temperatures, and breezy conditions as Dorian passes to our east. As of this time, I'm not expecting any significant impacts from Dorian here. In fact, weather looks quite nice -- just hot for next week. Of course, if Dorian shifts more west than currently forecasted, then we'll adjust.
HURRICANE DORIAN: As expected, Dorian is now an extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane with 150MPH winds. Dorian’s satellite presentation is spectacular, with a deep ring of thunderstorm activity, around a perfect eye. Lots of lightning being detected in its eye wall, which is a sign that the storm is continuing to intensify. Dorian is moving west towards the Bahamas & Florida, as a massive ridge of high pressure builds from the southern US, to the central Atlantic. Dorian is expected to approach the Florida Peninsula on Labor Day as an powerful Category 4 hurricane. Where Dorian makes landfall, if at all, is still unclear. Dorian is currently forecasted to turn north next Wednesday, passing well east of the area.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.