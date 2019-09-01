Father’s lost watch returned to son 12 years later

“To get it back it was almost Chris handing me back the hand of my dad,” said Mason. “Just getting to have a piece of him... I wish I could share it with him. He would be excited and blown away. Chris had it all this time and only wore it one time. God had a plan and He shared it with me and my boys that day through Chris and his wife, and it was just a time where i got to see my dad again for a minute.”