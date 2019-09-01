Man injured in shooting near intersection of Addie St. and McGhee St. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was injured in a shooting in LaGrange Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Addie Street and McGhee street The LaGrange Police Department responded to the area in reference to a person being shot at 3:30 p.m.
Officers made contact with Marquavious Cox and Montorious Strickland. Cox was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg.
Both men stated they were standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male pulled up to the intersection of Addie Street and McGhee Street in a black Acura. The suspect stood up through the sunroof of the car and fired multiple times at Cox and Strickland with a handgun.
Cox and Strickland were transported to West Georgia Medical Center where Cox was treated for the gunshot wound and Strickland was treated for injuries sustained after falling while running from the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stopper at 706-812-1000.
