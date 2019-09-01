NeighborWorks Columbus receives award and $75K grant for contributions to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - NeighborWorks Columbus was recognized for its generous contributions to the community.
The organization was awarded a 2019 Lighting the Way Award and a $75,000 grant by the SunTrust Foundation.
The Lighting the Way Award recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to build self-sufficient families and more financially confident communities through financial education, financial counseling, career readiness/workforce development and more.
“NeighborWorks® Columbus is honored to receive this award & grant of $75,000. This grant will help fund our Financial Education Program that teaches future homeowners basic financial skills such as budgeting, improving credit and saving.” Said Melanie A. Faison, Director of Production & Program Services at NeighborWorks® Columbus.
The SunTrust Foundation is proud to recognize and support our local nonprofit partners that empower and strengthen the communities they serve,” said Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation. “NeighborWorks® Columbus is making a meaningful impact with their programs to improve the financial well-being of the people who need it most.”
NeighborWorks Columbus is one 36 nonprofits across the Southeast and Midwest to receive a Lighting the Way Award this year.
