Tracking Category 5 Hurricane Dorian

Dorian is moving due west under the influence of a strong mid-level ridge of high pressure to its north. Over the few days, it will break down, causing steering currents to collapse, and as a result, Dorian is forecasted to stall over the northern Bahamas. On Tuesday, a weakness to Dorian’s north will begin to turn the hurricane north. However, its unclear if Dorian will do so before making landfall in Florida. Even a slight shift west in the track would result is significant life threatening conditions to the eastern Florida Peninsula. Regardless, hurricane warnings are now in effect, and Dorian is then forecasted to move just off the Georgia & Carolina coasts later next week. At this point, its still not certain how much Dorian will impact the US, as only slight differences in track will result in much worse impacts!