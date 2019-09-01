Tracking Category 5 Hurricane Dorian

Overall, your Labor Day weekend is looking good, with typical weather for this time of the year around the Valley! Pop up spotty storms can be expected Sunday afternoon, but shouldn't be that big of a deal. Expect highs in the 90s & lows in the 70s. By Monday, our weather will begin being influence by Dorian, which will be off to our southeast. Generally, when a major hurricane is passing to your east, there's lots of sinking air, which means just a few clouds, hot temperatures, and breezy conditions as Dorian passes to our east. As of this time, I'm not expecting any significant impacts from Dorian here. In fact, weather looks quite nice -- just hot for next week. Of course, if Dorian shifts more west than currently forecasted, then we'll adjust.
DORIAN UPDATE: Hurricane Hunters this morning investigating Dorian found a Category 5 hurricane. This should be no surprise considering Dorian's spectacular satellite presentation, featuring a perfectly round eye & stadium effect, and a solid ring of thunderstorms surrounding it. Dorian's pressure has dropped to a jaw-dropping 910mb. GOES-16 continues to show lightning in the eyewall, which is a sign the hurricane is still intensifying. The core of destructive winds are impacting Abaco Island, where a recent wind gust of 170MPH was reported, along with power outages. Catastrophic damage is ongoing in Abaco Island along with Grand Bahama.
Dorian is moving due west under the influence of a strong mid-level ridge of high pressure to its north. Over the few days, it will break down, causing steering currents to collapse, and as a result, Dorian is forecasted to stall over the northern Bahamas. On Tuesday, a weakness to Dorian’s north will begin to turn the hurricane north. However, its unclear if Dorian will do so before making landfall in Florida. Even a slight shift west in the track would result is significant life threatening conditions to the eastern Florida Peninsula. Regardless, hurricane warnings are now in effect, and Dorian is then forecasted to move just off the Georgia & Carolina coasts later next week. At this point, its still not certain how much Dorian will impact the US, as only slight differences in track will result in much worse impacts!
