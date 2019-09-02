First responders in Columbus treated to a free Labor Day meal from Olive Garden

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Olive Garden in Columbus honored first responders Monday during lunchtime.
Columbus Fire Station 3 and Station 11 were both treated to free lunch in between calls. Olive Garden manager Allen Early said the restaurant does this every year as a thank-you for their service.
"We definitely see the hard work that the firemen do and the EMS stations, so we definitely want to try to give them thanks for all their hard work and dedication," said Early.
"It's actually nice, said Lt. James Brown with Fire Station 11. It's nice to be recognized, and us as firefighters, we want to thank Olive Garden and their staff for coming out on their busy holiday schedule and serving us. We're really grateful for that."
Firefighters and EMS personnel said working on days like Labor Day is part of the job and they love serving the community.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.