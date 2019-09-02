Headquarter Nissan, Big Dog Running Co. hosts annual 10K benefiting MercyMed on Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Headquarter Nissan of Columbus and Big Dog Running Company held their fourth annual Labor Day Classic 10K on Monday.
The event started at Headquarter Nissan and finished at Big Dog Running in Uptown Columbus. The race is part of the Sizzling Summer Series and proceeds benefit MercyMed of Columbus.
“We were just super excited to see so many people from the Columbus area out here on this beautiful Labor Day morning,” said Barry Terranova. “Very seldom do we have the opportunity to see that money is being put to good use. And with MercyMed, as opposed to some other charities, we actually get to see every single cent that we provide to them goes to local individuals and helps with their privacy.”
A block party was held after the race with prizes, and giveaways.
