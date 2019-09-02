Hot and Dry Week Ahead Thanks to Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite overcast skies dominating most of Labor Day weekend thus far, we’ll see some more sunshine around for actual Labor Day with rain chances nonexistent compared to the bouts of wet weather we saw Saturday and Sunday. Though our weather looks quiet and dry here this week across the Valley, the same cannot be said for the Southeast coasts as everyone watches Dorian.
The storm continues to move at a snail’s pace westward (1 MPH) across the Bahamas, where it has been bringing catastrophic damage to the northern islands. As of this morning, Dorian remains a strong Category 5 storm, and has yet to make the anticipated northward turn, though the forecast holds that will happen later today as a weakness in a high pressure ridge over the Atlantic beckons Dorian northward. The question is when will that northward turn happen, and will the eye of Dorian remain offshore as it parallels the East Coast OR could the eye move over land and cause even more problems across Florida. We’ll continue to monitor. Though Alabama and the western half of Georgia are in the clear, coastal Georgia and the Carolinas still need to take this storm seriously as we watch this monster meander closer to mainland.
Here in the Valley, dry air on the west side of Dorian will keep our weather conversely hot, mostly sunny, and dry this week with highs well into the 90s. The only thing we may see from Dorian is breezier conditions and passing clouds by mid-week. Otherwise, a non-event for the Valley.
