Hot and Dry Week Ahead Thanks to Hurricane Dorian

The storm continues to move at a snail’s pace westward (1 MPH) across the Bahamas, where it has been bringing catastrophic damage to the northern islands. As of this morning, Dorian remains a strong Category 5 storm, and has yet to make the anticipated northward turn, though the forecast holds that will happen later today as a weakness in a high pressure ridge over the Atlantic beckons Dorian northward. The question is when will that northward turn happen, and will the eye of Dorian remain offshore as it parallels the East Coast OR could the eye move over land and cause even more problems across Florida. We’ll continue to monitor. Though Alabama and the western half of Georgia are in the clear, coastal Georgia and the Carolinas still need to take this storm seriously as we watch this monster meander closer to mainland.