‘Rebuild’ signs identify which roads the new gas tax money will fix

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Alabama counties will begin placing “Rebuild Alabama" signs to show which roads and bridges the new gas tax money will fix.
The “Rebuild Alabama” plan passed earlier this year and increased the state gas tax Sunday by six cents per gallon with the money aimed at going to roads, bridges and the Port of Mobile. The first phase of the state gas tax went into effect Sunday.
Elmore County Chief Engineer Richie Beyer said the money was desperately needed for dozens of roads that “should have been fixed yesterday.”
“This is something that has been needed for decades,” Beyer said.
He put these signs throughout Elmore County to show people its leaders are using the money wisely.
“We intend to try to make sure that everything we do with the rebuild funds is in asphalt and in concrete,” Beyer said.
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama is encouraging counties to put up signs telling people where the road money will go.
The state gas tax will increase again by two cents in 2020 and another two cents in 2021. The state’s gas tax had not been raised since 1992 but municipalities could choose to raise their own. Few counties can levy their own gas tax.
Once the state gas tax is fully implemented, it is projected to bring in $320 million each year.
Counties and municipalities were supposed to have finished a detailed plan outlining how they plan to use the new gas tax money each year.
Cities and counties are expect to begin receiving the gas tax money in December. Projects could begin rolling out in February or March of 2020, according to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.