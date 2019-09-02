Red Cross, City of Columbus preparing to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

“Emergency Management, Homeland Security, Public Safety and Public Works, Metra, Parks and Rec, and many other departments met on Friday just to make sure we had everything lined up. We don’t anticipate any severe weather events here in Muscogee County, but we are going to be prepared in the event that anybody fleeing some of these heavy rains or flash floods. If they want to move their way north and they need us to open our doors, we’re going to make sure we can do it,” said Henderson.