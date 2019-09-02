Red Cross, City of Columbus preparing to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus and the American Red Cross have been working together to make sure they are prepared to respond to disaster relief if Hurricane Dorian were to hit neighboring states, and even the south end of the state of Georgia.
The Red Cross of West Central Georgia is ready and prepared to respond to disasters such as hurricane Dorian by already sending supplies to the Central Florida area.
The path of the hurricane is uncertain.
“Well, it seems like about every eight hours, the storm has a mind of its own and changes a little bit. Currently, Georgia is preparing to allow for a reaction to any one of the different scenarios as it hits landfall," said Disaster Program Manager Alex Balkcum.
In the event things get bad and hit landfall, the City of Columbus is ready for evacuees with open doors.
Mayor Skip Henderson said they have already met with other city officials in preparation to respond.
“Emergency Management, Homeland Security, Public Safety and Public Works, Metra, Parks and Rec, and many other departments met on Friday just to make sure we had everything lined up. We don’t anticipate any severe weather events here in Muscogee County, but we are going to be prepared in the event that anybody fleeing some of these heavy rains or flash floods. If they want to move their way north and they need us to open our doors, we’re going to make sure we can do it,” said Henderson.
The Red Cross has already sent in supplies to the state of Florida, and is sending in trailers filled with more than 800 cots, blankets, and other needs for shelters. They said they never want to go into what could be a major disaster un prepared.
The city said by working with the Red Cross, they are able to provide the necessary resources and make sure Columbus is in full support.
“We work very closely with the Red Cross. The Red Cross is pretty much the incident commander. They will get all the supplies, we just provide the resources. So, it’s likely if it’s a small number coming in, we will open the Frank Chester Recreation Center. If it’s a little bit larger group, we’ve got access to Shirley Winston. If we get a really big influx of people, we will open up with Civic Center like we did for Irma,”said Skip Henderson.
