Russell County community members gather for annual Labor Day Fair

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County community came together for the county’s annual Labor Day Fair on Monday.
The Old Russell County Courthouse Commission prepared the barbecue for this year’s event as their fundraiser. The funds are used to maintain the courthouse.
The fair featured other food vendors to enjoy as well.
“For the last three or four years, we’ve been out here-and it’s really a great community event to get to know all of our fire department. That way we can’t be strangers to the community,” said Markeius Sanks, a volunteer firefighter.
The event also had amusements for children, such as games and inflatables.
