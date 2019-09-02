Russell County murder case featured on Investigation Discovery show, “Someone You Thought You Knew’

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County murder case will be featured on a national television show Monday night.
News Leader 9’s Roslyn Giles will be featured on the show in an interview about the case.
“Someone You Thought You Knew” will air on Investigation Discovery and will focus on Lisa Graham, who’s on death row in Alabama. Lisa Graham was convicted in 2015 for hiring a hit man to kill her daughter, Shae Graham.
The hit man was Kenny Walton, an employee and family friend, who confessed to the murder. The episode titled, “The Body on Bowden Road,” will air at 11 p.m. EST./ 10 p.m. CST.
