Savannah State University student faces issues evacuating as Hurricane Dorian moves up the east coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTVM) - Imagine relocating after Hurricane Katrina only to begin college more than a decade later and immediately have to evacuate for another major hurricane.
“So, they basically told us yesterday you all have to leave by 6 p.m. and if you’re still on campus, you’re getting arrested basically," said Jacy Thomas. "So, I had to call my mom. I have to go like soon.”
Jacy Thomas is a freshman at Savannah State University. With Hurricane Dorian climbing up the east coast, several counties in East Georgia including, Chatham where Savannah State is located, are facing mandatory evacuations.
Hurricanes aren’t unfamiliar for Thomas’ family. Her family moved to Columbus in 2005 from Louisiana due to Hurricane Katrina.
With less than 24 hours to find a way home, Thomas is working overtime to get back to her family. She said Greyhound buses are sold out, and the school is forcing students who live in state to go home. But, just because her mom lives in Columbus, Thomas said it doesn’t mean it’s easy to get from one side of Georgia to the other.
“It makes me feel like they need to be more prepared in situations like this since we are so close to the water," said Thomas. It makes me think about it a lot because the school is on a marsh, so they should have been more prepared, telling us when we should and shouldn’t leave because a lot of people aren’t from here.”
Luckily, one of Thomas’ family members is able to take her and her roommate from Atlanta to Macon this evening where they will wait for a ride to bring them to Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.