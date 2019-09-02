Suspect arrested for robbery and assault in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in LaGrange Sunday for robbery and assault.
Jason Cofield, 34, is charged with robbery by force and aggravated assault. His arrest stems from an incident on Harwell Avenue.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to the location at 10:45 p.m. in reference to a possible robbery that had just happened. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated he had just been assaulted by Cofield. The victim said Cofield choked him unconscious and took his wallet and cell phone.
Police said the victim had a large contusion on is head and abrasions to his arm and neck, which are consistent with being assaulted and choked.
After speaking with several witnesses, Cofield was taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-32603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.