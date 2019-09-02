Suspect charged in the shooting death of man at Wilson Homes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Columbus.
26-year-old Devarey Smith is charged with the murder of K’Darious Bartlett.
Columbus police responded to Wilson Homes at around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered Bartlett dead inside an apartment.
Through investigation, Smith was determined to be the shooting suspect. Smith is scheduled to appear
in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.