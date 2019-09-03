Beauregard woman recalls March 3 tornado destroying her home on six-month anniversary

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - September 3 marks six months since a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Lee County, leaving 23 people dead and destroying numerous homes.
Gwendolyn Washington was at home on Lee County Road 38 with her husband, nephew and son on March 3.
“Everything in the house was lost except us," Washington said.
She recalls the television blinking. Then, what happened in the next few seconds changed her life forever.
“When the lights went out, the house began to sail. It was like being on water. I could remember when I went on a boat ride how it was going, so I looked up and I saw the sky," Washington explained.
The storm picked up Washington’s home, ripping the roof off and moving their house into the street.
“When everything fell in, my nephew jumped down on his knees and grabbed our hands. We began to pray," she said.
Washington says until she saw the bent up cars, she did not realize how far their house moved.
“We was almost in a ditch on the other side of the road, so we were [lifted] off of the foundation in the house and laying almost on the other side of the road," she described.
She feels blessed they all got out alive.
“I just thank God that he saved us. I could have been gone, but God had a purpose and a plan for my life and I’m still here," Washington said.
Unfortunately, Washington’s husband of nearly 50 years, Joe, died eight weeks after the tornado due to pre-existing health issues.
Washington moved into her new home built on the same property two months after the tornado.
“I can never explain. But like I said, it was beautiful," she said.
One of Washington’s sons, Derrek Washington, was out of town when the tornado hit, but says their community still needs help cleaning up and rebuilding.
“Most of all, we need prayers and we need people to show the love of God,” he said.
He calls his mother a “beacon of strength” as relationships are being rebuilt in their community.
“Maybe it’d been some neighbors that were on bad terms and I’m seeing people now come in and say well these small things, they’re not really anything compared to what we’ve been through, so let’s move on together," he explained.
While Washington moves forward each day, March 3 is forever ingrained in her mind, especially when there is a threat of bad weather.
“You hear about these storms coming or bad weather, that day [is] going to come to your mind," she said.
Washington remains thankful throughout this healing process. She says she is happy to do whatever is needed to help her neighbors and their community.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.