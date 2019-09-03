Columbus Civic Center becomes Red Cross shelter for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Columbus Civic Center becomes Red Cross shelter for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
By Alex Jones | September 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 10:32 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Red Cross is setting up shelters across the state of Georgia for those being forced to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s landfall.

The Columbus Civic Center is one of those evacuation shelters being opened and operated to accommodate residents along the Southeast coast in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Red Cross evacuation shelters are designed to get as many people out of harm’s way as quickly as possible and may not have the resources they need.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation for all individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh counties on Monday, Sept. 2.

There is no word at this time how many evacuees are expected to seek shelter at the Columbus Civic Center.

