Cranking Up the Heat, Thanks in Part to Dorian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday brings more above average heat across the Valley as we embark on a stretch of mainly sunny and dry weather. While Dorian continues to wreak havoc and barely move over the Bahamas, drier air to the north and west of the system will keep our weather pattern quiet and abnormally hot—even into next week. A dome of heat will build in behind Dorian over the Southeast by the weekend keeping rain chances at bay potentially even into next week. Highs will climb into the mid if not upper 90s in some spots each day, and even though the humidity won’t be as bad as it could be, the afternoons will still feel unbearably hot for early September.