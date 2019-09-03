Homicides rising across Columbus; Wilson Homes fatal shooting marks 25th murder of 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In less than one week, Columbus saw four homicides resulting from three shootings and a stabbing.
While Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said four murders in a single week isn’t super unusual, he also said Columbus is on tract to see a higher number of homicides than in 2018.
The most recent murder was at Wilson Homes Apartments, Sunday, Sept. 1 and marked the 25th murder of 2019. Bryan said since he’s been in office, numbers have varied from year to year.
There were 34 homicides in 2018.
"Well. I know we'll exceed 34 because we have four months to go right. September, October, November, December, we have four months to go and we're only 11 away,” said Bryan.
Bryan also said he believes Columbus is a safe place and people should not be worried about the homicide numbers. He said Columbus police are doing a great job, regardless of their shortage.
