Lee County EMA issues tornado preparedness warning six months after Beauregard tornadoes

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - It has been exactly six months since a deadly EF-4 tornado tore through the Lee County community of Beauregard and claimed 23 lives. The Lee County Emergency Management Association wants to make sure everyone is prepared for tornadoes and other types of severe weather.
Lee County EMA Communications Director Austin Jones says the most important thing is to be aware of what is going on in your surroundings.
He also says that you need to make sure your phone notifications are turned on, so you can get alerts from agencies like the EMA and news outlets.
“When you start receiving those notifications for things, such as a tornado watch, already have a plan. Having a plan, not just for yourself, but for your family, with your loved ones, and knowing where you are going to go and what you’re going to do, so that way when that watch is issued, when you see that weather coming in, you know where you’re going to go and what you’re going to do,” said Jones.
Jones also suggests having a first aid kit. He says having paperwork in your homes like birth certificate and financial and insurance documents are very important to have during the recovery phase.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.