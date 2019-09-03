Piedmont Columbus Regional offers free prostate screening for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and to help bring awareness Piedmont Columbus Regional is offering a free prostate screening.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men.
The screening tests for PSA, Prostate Specific Antigens. The process involves a blood test that is used to measure the amount of PSA in the bloodstream to locate prostate cancer and other prostate abnormalities in the body.
Michael Nwogbo with Piedmont Columbus Regional says that African-American men and men with a family history of prostate cancer are at a greater risk. Health officials say men in these groups should begin getting tested annually at age 40. All other men should begin testing at age 50.
PCR’s fourth annual free screening event will take place at the John B. Amos Cancer Center on 5th Ave. on Sept. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
