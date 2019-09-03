Police: Valley man hits neighbor with hammer, attempts to rape her

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man has been placed under arrest after assaulting his neighbor before attempting to rape her.
Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 27th St. just before 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 in reference to a burglary and an assault.
Once on scene, the officers spoke with a female victim who was bleeding from several head wounds.
She reported that she was asleep in bed when she was awoken by a sharp pain in her head. When she opened her eyes, she saw her neighbor, later identified as 29-year-old Corderell St. George, standing over her holding a hammer and groping her.
She was able to take the hammer away from him and the pair began to fight throughout the apartment until she was able to escape to another neighbor’s house to call police.
The victim was taken to EAMC-Lanier for treatment of her injuries before being transferred to a Columbus hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
St. George was arrested and charged with burglary, attempted rape, sexual abuse and assault.
He is being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility awaiting a bond hearing.
