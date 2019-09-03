WTVM Editorial 9-3-19: Remembering Beauregard

(WTVM) - As we live through another summer hurricane season, the effects of severe weather can never be underestimated or glossed over.
In fact, this week marks six months since the deadly tornadoes ripped through Beauregard, Ala., killing 23 people before smashing into Ellerslie and Talbotton, Ga., too.
We have been proud to tell some of the stories of the Beauregard community as they coped with such a staggering loss of life.
We have profiled and recognized true “Hometown Heroes”, like Pete and Michelle Vann, just two of the hundreds of people who pitched in to help survivors.
And then there are the group efforts, from such organizations as the Alabama Rural Ministry and the Fuller Foundation, whose volunteers have helped so many homeowners begin the long, stressful and physically draining work of rebuilding their lives and their property.
It gave us all a very clear picture of the suffering and utter devastation these families faced on March 3rd, and still face to this day.
Just last week, artist Rachel Wright created a beautiful angel wing sculpture to grace the entrance of Sanford Middle School, which was used as a first responder communications hub during the immediate aftermath of the storm.
The wings showcase the names of each tornado victim, as a way to keep their names alive.
It has been our privilege to highlight many of the human interest stories that emerged from the storm and we believe these stories need to keep being told.
Publicizing the many ways the tornado ravaged communities are rebuilding is an important civic duty for us, but it is not over.
As the leading news operation in our market, we believe that by sharing these stories and updating the progress, we can help bring a little of the positivity and optimism needed to really recover, both physically and emotionally, from such a traumatic, life-altering severe weather event.
