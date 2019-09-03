WTVM On the Road: Beauregard: Six Months Later

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - September 3, 2019 marks six months since tornadoes ravaged the Lee County community of Beauregard, claiming the lives of 23 people on March 3.
Today, WTVM will remember the lives of those lost and honors those working to rebuild the community.
We’ll speak the families who lost loved ones, survivors of the storm, first responders and those working to aid those hit the hardest.
Beauregard was not the only community devastated. While no lives were lost in the Ga. communities of Talbotton and Ellerslie, both cities suffered severe damage.
Beauregard
