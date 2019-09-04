Auburn football brings in millions of dollars to town, local businesses

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - With over the more than 87,000 fans that can fit into Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, that could mean tens of millions of dollars for the town and local businesses.
From Toomer’s Corner to the stadium, Auburn is bustling with excitement with football back and as we get closer to Saturday’s home opener for the Tigers.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re playing Clemson like we did a couple years ago, or Tulane like we are now, the first home game is always going to be crazy," said Charles Snoddy, the manager of Anders Bookstore.
While students and fans are figuring out their tailgate plans, businesses are gearing up too.
At Anders Bookstore, that means stocking shelves, organizing shirt displays, and preparing for the massive amount of people that will come through the doors Saturday.
We’ll have thousands of transactions,” Snoddy said.
On a normal day, they have several hundred purchases. Snoddy said it means making around 10 times the amount of money.
J&M Bookstore has a lot of traffic in the store on game days as well.
“Saturday home football games is like having a wonderful month of sales in a day,” said Trey Johnston, the owner and CEO of J&M Bookstore.
According to the Auburn and Opelika Tourism Bureau, for the city as whole, visitors alone bring in about about $7.5 million a game. That doesn’t include locals and students.
“I want them all to come into J&M and get the Auburn experience,” Johnston said.
This amount varies depending on the opponent and doesn’t account for ticket sales. The Tourism Bureau expects each out- of-town visitor to spend about $400 per day on things like hotels, food, and gas.
They said it’s tough to guess the total amount of revenue including locals, but it’s in the tens of millions.
For Johnston at J&M Bookstore, besides the bump in business, Saturday also means seeing his favorite fans once again.
“It’s fun to see them back and to see them excited too,” he said. “I go through two boxes on game day. That’s about 2,000 stickers.”
The Auburn vs. Tulane game kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
