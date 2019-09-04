Central QB adds new threat to offense

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two QB’s are better than one. Central proved that last year after winning a state championship led by Peter Parrish and Tucker Melton. Now it appears they have another dynamic duo in the backfield.
Central showed off its newest offensive weapon Saturday. Junior quarterback Trey Miles stepped up in the second half, throwing the game winning touchdown against Cedar Grove.
“I was ready,” Miles said.
“He definitely brought a spark," teammate Javion Cohen said. "I mean we all know Trey, he’s special in his own kind of way. He’s got a magnificent arm, he has a great sensibility to run, so when he stepped in he brought a spark to the offense, you know a couple of long rushes and definitely a dime to EJ [Williams] when he scored that touchdown.”
Miles adds a new dimension to the quarterback room. His ability to run makes it more of a headache for opposing defenses.
There’s no quarterback controversy here. Miles and Tucker Melton can both run this offense. Central’s gone with two QB’s before, and they’re not afraid to do it again.
“I learn from [Melton] every day," Miles said. "He helped me along the way, each and every day, um he’s a good mentor.”
“I think it makes us more lethal," Cohen said. "You know we’ve got a rusher, we’ve got a dime-thrower and they both are great quarterbacks so they can look out now.”
“You know…no shock for us," head coach Jamey DuBose said. "It may be a shock for others, but we expect two quarterbacks to be able to go at all times.”
As if preparing for talent like Melton and Clemson commit E-J Williams wasn’t enough, now teams have one more problem to solve when they face Central.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.