Columbus Civic Center houses nearly 300 hurricane evacuees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Approximately 300 people are gathered at the Columbus Civic Center, waiting for Hurricane Dorian to pass so they can return to their homes on the coast.
Evacuating and living in a shelter are not unheard of for many people there.
Most of the people are just thankful to have a safe place to ride it out as Hurricane Dorian approaches. They said they’re fed, warm and safe and that’s all that matters.
“An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of kill," said Elliot Norris.
As Hurricane Dorian pushes toward the eastern coastline, mandatory evacuations brought hundreds of people, including Norris, to the Chattahoochee Valley.
“And I can see a great need,” said Kimmley Parrish from Brunswick. “And it’s being provided right here in Columbus, Georgia and I just thank God for it that you all opened up your doors for us.”
The Columbus Civic Center and the Red Cross are hosting around 300 people as they wait to see how the storm will impact their homes. Many of the evacuees and their pets came from Brunswick, Georgia and have evacuated before.
“The facility is very comfortable," Norris said. "They have been serving us three times a day and that’s very important. If we needed extra sheets or comforters, they’re willing to provide whatever we need to be comfortable.”
“It’s okay, but it’s not something I’ll do again," said Mylene Jackson. "I am ready to get back home. There’s nothing like home. I miss my bed.”
Although it’s not home, a Red Cross representative said they try to make their shelters homey.
“That’s what we want when people come to Red Cross shelters,” said Ashley Henyon. “We want them to feel like they’re in their own home. We want them to feel like it’s a comfortable place, and we want to provide them with all of the comfort and care we can.”
Part of that comfort is being able to talk to others in the same situation.
“How grateful that they are that they are getting food, getting shelter, getting blankets and getting things to take care of them,” Eddie Wright said.
“It’s a great thing for the government to do, to evacuate people who don’t have the necessary things to live through this stuff,” Larry Smith said.
Most of the people here are waiting to see how Dorian moves before planning their trip back home.
