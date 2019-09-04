GBI arrests high-ranking member of Ghost Face Gangster street gang in Meriwether Co.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a high-ranking organizer in the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal gang.
25-year-old Tyler Estes was charged with conspiracy to commit battery and two counts of violation of the Georgia criminal gang statute.
During an investigation, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office intercepted a letter allegedly written by Estes when he was an inmate to another Ghost Face Gangster member.
In the letter, Estes established himself as a high-ranking official and ordered an attack and expulsion of another member for being disloyal and disregarding the group’s code of conduct. The incident allegedly involved the theft of money between gang members.
Estes confirmed his involvement in an interview.
The GBI also conducted a background check on Estes that confirmed his involvement in the gang.
