Heat Wave Coming; Dorian Heads for the Carolinas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Dorian continues to spin off the Georgia coast, but it will soon be making a turn to the northwest and impacting the Carolinas. Landfall could occur somewhere in South or North Carolina, but the coasts will definitely see the impact of flooding rains tropical storm to hurricane force winds, and storm surge flooding. The weather close to home looks pretty quiet - in fact, we don't have any rain coverage in our forecast until early next week with a long stretch of sunny to mostly sunny days ahead. Temperatures through the end of the week will stay in the mid 90s, but get ready for a very hot stretch of weather for the weekend and early next week with upper 90s in the forecast. We can't rule out some triple-digit heat during that time. Next week, rain coverage will increase slightly, but there's still a chance many folks won't get much in the way of wet weather through the end of next week.