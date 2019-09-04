A September Heat Wave Underway + Tracking Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Dorian pushes northward alongside the Florida and Georgia coasts, dry air over the Valley will keep us abnormally hot for early September. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s through early next week with rain chances staying at bay through at least the weekend. A front coming through Thursday night into Friday morning will usher in a dose of even drier air, bringing some comfortable and fall-like mornings Friday and Saturday; however, the afternoons will still run brutally hot as a ridge of high pressure builds in once Dorian moves away from the Southeast. A few showers and thunderstorms should return to the forecast by the middle of next week, but as of right now only looks like 20-30% coverage at best.