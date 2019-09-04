A September Heat Wave Underway + Tracking Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Dorian pushes northward alongside the Florida and Georgia coasts, dry air over the Valley will keep us abnormally hot for early September. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s through early next week with rain chances staying at bay through at least the weekend. A front coming through Thursday night into Friday morning will usher in a dose of even drier air, bringing some comfortable and fall-like mornings Friday and Saturday; however, the afternoons will still run brutally hot as a ridge of high pressure builds in once Dorian moves away from the Southeast. A few showers and thunderstorms should return to the forecast by the middle of next week, but as of right now only looks like 20-30% coverage at best.
The worst of Hurricane Dorian remains offshore as the storm finally picks up some forward momentum on its journey north-northwest at 8 MPH. The east coasts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas can still expect flooding from storm surge and the outer rain bands of Dorian over the next 24-48 hours, and at least tropical-storm force winds on the order of 39 – 73 MPH. Dorian will eventually turn more northeast late tomorrow as the aforementioned front arrives in the Southeast. Meanwhile, two additional disturbances and Tropical Storms Fernand and Gabrielle warrant watching in the Atlantic Basin, though none pose an immediate threat to the Southeast like Dorian.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.