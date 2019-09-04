Talbotton residents still rebuilding 6 months after tornado

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Storms on March 3 not only impacted East Alabama, but West Georgia as well.
Talbotton experienced a tornado that ravaged roughly 20 miles from one side of Talbot County to the other.
“We had several homes right there in the middle of Talbotton that were completely destroyed. If the people had been in those homes, there’s a good chance they may not have survived that,” said Leigh Ann Erenheim, the Talbot County Emergency Management director.
“So, we lost everything but we were blessedbecause no lives were lost,” said Lataceka Pitchford, a Talbotton resident.
Roughly 80 homes were destroyed in Talbot County, Georgia by the deadly storms. A majority of the homes were in Talbotton.
Pitchford’s family survived by what they call a blessing. Although she suffered injuries including broken ribs, as soon as she was released from the hospital, the clean-up process began.
“We’ve got a lot of things, of course, we were able to replace. Of course sentimental things that you can never replace you will never have back. But as far as material things, we’ve got a lot of it together.” Pitchford said.
Pitchford said her two daughters are having fewer nightmares now, and their lives are beginning to return back to a new normal. They’re living in an apartment for now.
“There’s still the matter of replacing a lot of stuff. But the majority of it and the essential stuff is there. You just kind of have to build and go on from there. There’s not really a lot you can do after losing everything. You just piece it together, one thing at a time,” Pitchford said.
Driving through Talbotton you can still see signs of disaster. Officials said there is no time frame on recovery.
“There’s no way to put a time frame on that. You really don’t know how long because they’re at different levels or different status. So, it’s hard to say,” Erenheim said.
The city of Talbotton is still accepting donations for victims of the storms. Contact city hall for more information.
