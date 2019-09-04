Woman jumps out of car, Troup Co. deputy arrests alleged kidnapper

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County deputy sitting stationary on I-85 northbound witnessed a car screech to a halt and a woman jump out at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.
The deputy got out of his vehicle to help the woman out of the lane of traffic at which point the woman told the deputy the driver of the vehicle kidnapped her in Montgomery, Ala.
After quickly assessing the woman and alerting other units, the deputy began chasing after the vehicle.
When the driver noticed the deputy behind him, he sped up to a high rate of speed and took exit 18 at which point a second deputy joined the chase.
The chase continued through Troup County, Meriwether County and Harris County when the driver crashed in Waverly Hall.
The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Rubin Mack, was taken into custody and will face charges of fleeing/attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, speeding, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.
There is no word at this time on the condition of the woman allegedly kidnapped.
