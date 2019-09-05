Columbus police searching for missing 18-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.

(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Olivia Gunn | September 4, 2019 at 9:43 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 9:48 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing person.

Devin Romell Springer, 18, was last seen near Ridgefield Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Springer is 6’2” and weighs 140 pounds. He has long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on Springer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

