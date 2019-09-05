Columbus police to stop working accidents on private property due to ‘extreme manpower shortages’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the Columbus Police Department suffering from ‘extreme manpower shortages,' they will be cutting back on the number of accidents they work on private property.
Effective Sunday, Sept. 1, CPD officers will respond to all accidents on private property, but will not be able to work them unless they meet certain criteria.
Lt. Lance Deaton says they will only work accidents if an injury is involved, a vehicle left the scene of an accident, the accident involves a DUI driver or a city-owned vehicle.
If the accident does not fall into one of the above categories, officers will provide individuals with a Georgia Department of Drivers Services DDS-190 Form, which they will need to fill out and exchange information.
The form includes instructions to send it to the state of Georgia and the individual’s insurance company.
This procedure will also apply to single-vehicle accidents that involve hitting an animal, like a deer, dog, coyote, etc., or rocks and debris coming up from the roadway and causing damage to vehicles.
Officers will also no longer be filling out offense reports for insurance purposes for incidents that involve damage to property in a non-criminal manner, such as trees falling on homes or cars. Property owners should contact their insurance company for this type of damage.
Emergency services can still be contacted for any incident involving injuries or emergency services.
