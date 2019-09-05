Columbus residents stuck at sea due to Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While some people have escaped Hurricane Dorian’s path and evacuated to cities like Columbus, others are stuck, trying to get back home to the city.
DJ Chip, an iHeartRadio personality and WTVM’s Bounce TV anchor, along with roughly 20 others from Columbus went on a cruise and got stuck in Florida. They went on a Carnival Cruise to Aruba, Curacao, the Dominican Republic, and Turks and Caicos last Saturday and were supposed to be back on Wednesday.
“The captain of the ship says we are going to keep you guys as far away from Dorian as possible and they kept us down, it looks like accordingly,” said DJ Chip. “We were like in the gulf somewhere. We were southwest of the storm, so we didn’t feel anything until we came in last night. Now, the ride to Miami last night was rough. It was like Gilligan’s Island, lost and tossed.”
They did make it to the airport in Miami to catch the earliest flight to Atlanta and make it to Columbus, but there were some delays.
