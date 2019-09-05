Dorian Takes Aim at North Carolina; Heat Builds Close to Home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Dorian is just off the coast of Myrtle Beach as of Thursday afternoon, and the track will continue to parallel the coast of South and North Carolina in the next day or so. Landfall can't be ruled out in North Carolina as Dorian lifts to the northeast with flooding rains, storm surge, and hurricane-force winds a possibility along the path. Closer to home, our forecast will be hot with very little in the way of any chance of rain. Look for sunny or mostly sunny skies through Monday with highs in the mid 90s on Friday and upper 90s and low 100s for Saturday through Thursday of next week. The hottest days will likely be Saturday through Tuesday. Rain chances will return for next week, but we don't anticipate the coverage to get above 20% through Thursday of next week, so expect hot and mostly dry weather to continue for most.