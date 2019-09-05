Georgia Power crews from Columbus head to coastal Georgia to help with Hurricane Dorian relief

“Georgia Power has a storm center team that is preparing all year round. We’ve actually had three hurricanes, three large hurricanes in the last three years. We had Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Matthew that hit in 2016 along the Georgia coast as well. We actually had 1.6 million people out in 2017 when Hurricane Irma hit and we were able to restore those customers within four and a half days," Gregorie explained.