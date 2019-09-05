Georgia Power crews from Columbus head to coastal Georgia to help with Hurricane Dorian relief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power line crews from Columbus are heading down to southeast Georgia to help restore power following Hurricane Dorian. The Columbus crews are part of the nearly 1,500 Georgia Power personnel helping to restore power in coastal Georgia.
As of 8:00 a.m. EST, Georgia Power reports about 15,000 customers are without power due to more than 250 individual cases of damage including broken poles and downed lines. Most of the outages are in Chatham, Glynn and McIntosh counties.
Allison Gregorie with Georgia Power says Georgia Power has a Storm Center Team that has been vigilantly monitoring Dorian the past few days. They’ve also been working with state and local agencies the Emergency Management Agency in order to prepare.
“Georgia Power has a storm center team that is preparing all year round. We’ve actually had three hurricanes, three large hurricanes in the last three years. We had Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Matthew that hit in 2016 along the Georgia coast as well. We actually had 1.6 million people out in 2017 when Hurricane Irma hit and we were able to restore those customers within four and a half days," Gregorie explained.
Two bucket trucks and a few other vehicles left from the Columbus Georgia Power facility around seven this morning.
“Once the storm passes, Georgia Power Restoration Crews can go in and kind of see what’s going on and then once the wind gusts falls below 35 miles per hour, our line crews can get out there and start working and getting in the bucket trucks to start restoring power as quickly and safely as possible," Gregorie said.
As far as how long the Columbus crews will be helping along the Georgia coast, that depends on how Dorian plays out to know exactly how much work needs to be done.
