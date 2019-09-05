Hurricane Dorian evacuees stranded in Columbus after car burglarized receive help

(Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | September 5, 2019 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 4:47 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Daytona, Fla. couple stranded in Columbus after their car was burglarized while evacuating Hurricane Dorian is receiving a little bit of help.

Casey and Josephine Nelan were planning to return home on Wednesday, but when they left the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Armour Rd. where they were staying, they found their truck and motor bikes with their ignitions and radios ripped out.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites are giving the couple an extended stay for a few days for free until they can get their truck and motor bikes repaired.

The couple also says they have received a lot of help and support from the community and should be getting the replacement parts they need and getting back home this weekend.

