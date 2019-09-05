Hurricane Dorian evacuees stranded in Columbus after car burglarized receive help

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Daytona, Fla. couple stranded in Columbus after their car was burglarized while evacuating Hurricane Dorian is receiving a little bit of help.
The Fairfield Inn & Suites are giving the couple an extended stay for a few days for free until they can get their truck and motor bikes repaired.
The couple also says they have received a lot of help and support from the community and should be getting the replacement parts they need and getting back home this weekend.
