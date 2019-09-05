Interactive training and defense course held for CSU students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the start of a new semester at Columbus State University and campus police are continuing the fight to keep students safe on campus.
An interactive training and defense course was held on Wednesday. The course aimed to teach students awareness and self-defense in the case of tense and dangerous situations. Students were given scenarios of how to escape and draw attention to these types of circumstances in a real-world setting.
“In tense situations, when things come up, people do three things---fight, flight, or freeze. I’m good with the first two, fight or flight, but we don’t want people to freeze. So, in order to do that, we have to give them some information. Arm them with information,” said CSU Police Sgt. Mike Stewart.
This is the first time this school year the police department has held one of these courses. They said they plan to have more in the coming months to teach preparedness. Students were also given free pepper spray.
