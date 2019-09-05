Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission kicks off shoe recycling campaign at Rigdon Road Elementary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission kicked of its annual shoe recycling campaign at Rigdon Road Elementary School on Wednesday.
Each year, more than 350 million pairs of shoes are tossed in landfills. The environmental stewardship project allows Keep Columbus Beautiful to divert shoes from the landfill and reuse them by sending them to third world developing countries for those in need.
Anybody can donate slightly worn men, women, and children’s shoes to support the campaign.
“Oh my goodness, it is such a great experience to know that we are not only helping our landfill and providing a better living environment for us, but helping those third world countries who are in need of shoes,” said Bridget Downs, chairperson for the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission.
Supporting the campaign will not only help the community’s commitment to promoting environmental stewardship, it will also allow the community to demonstrate goodwill towards others in need.
