Man arrested for murder outside an abandoned house in Phenix City

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested a man in the shooting death of a 20-year-old outside an abandoned house in Phenix City.
23-year-old Raekwon Leanto Parker was arrested on Sept. 4 at approximately 11:00 a.m. and is charged with the capital murder of Demetris Bradford, Jr.
Days after Bradford’s murder, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a potential suspect. It is unknown at this time if Parker is the suspect depicted in the sketch.
Parker is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility without bond.
