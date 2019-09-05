Red Cross in urgent need of blood donations as some blood drives canceled due to hurricane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Red Cross is in dire need of blood donations.
The Red Cross set up at Piedmont Columbus Regional on Wednesday for its quarterly drive. Organizers said the drive blood drive couldn’t have come at a more difficult time due to Hurricane Dorian. The need for blood is now more urgent.
“There are a number of blood drives, about two dozen on the east coast, that have canceled and that is blood that we were expecting to get,” said Johnny Williams with the Red Cross. “Now, we are not getting it. The only way we can make up for that blood is to make what's on the calendar come in at goal, or even surpass goal to make up for those units."
Anyone who missed Wednesday’s blood drive and would like to donate can visit their local Red Cross office.
