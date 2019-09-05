Russell Co. administrator’s son arrested after allegedly using county credit card

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County man has been taken into custody after he reportedly used a county credit card from his mother who serves as a Russell County Administrator to make purchases.
According to documented interaction between Russell County commissioners and County Administrator Leann Horne, Horne addressed seeing unauthorized charges on the county’s account that led into a deeper investigation. It prompted Horne to investigate the matter, where she later found that her son confessed to taking the county’s credit card and making purchases.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says 30-year-old Kevin Hennessey, Horne’s son, has been charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. Sheriff Taylor also says his office is continuing to investigate other charges on him related to theft.
At this time, it is believed the credit card was used to make between $400 and $500 worth of purchases.
Sheriff Taylor says they will not be pursuing criminal charges on Horne.
Hennessey is currently out of jail on a $30,000 bond.
